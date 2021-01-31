Body found in Canterbury's Waimakariri River believed to be missing Auckland man

A body, which is believed to be that of an Auckland man who went missing last Saturday, has been found in the Waimakariri River near Kairaki.

Waimakariri Bridge Source: 1 NEWS

Kapuaiwaho "Kapu" Waretini, 38, went missing after going for a swim near the Waimakariri Bridge, north of Christchurch on Saturday, January 30.

Earlier this week, an extensive search was carried out for Waretini including calling in the police dive squad team.

While formal identification is yet to take place, a police spokesperson says they believe the body to be his.