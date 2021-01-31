TODAY |

Body found in Canterbury's Waimakariri River believed to be missing Auckland man

Source:  1 NEWS

A body, which is believed to be that of an Auckland man who went missing last Saturday, has been found in the Waimakariri River near Kairaki. 

Waimakariri Bridge Source: 1 NEWS

Kapuaiwaho "Kapu" Waretini, 38, went missing after going for a swim near the Waimakariri Bridge, north of Christchurch on Saturday, January 30. 

Earlier this week, an extensive search was carried out for Waretini including calling in the police dive squad team. 

While formal identification is yet to take place, a police spokesperson says they believe the body to be his. 

His death has been referred to the coroner. 

New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:52
New community Covid-19 case in Hamilton, linked to Pullman Hotel
2
Two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today
3
Thousands attend Waitangi, as PM pledges to be 'open, frank and honest' in partnership with Māori
4
Body found in Canterbury's Waimakariri River believed to be missing Auckland man
5
Applicants wanted for $200,000 Queenstown units
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Live stream: ACT leader David Seymour makes State of the Nation speech

New community Covid-19 case in Hamilton, linked to Pullman Hotel
00:28

Māori Prime Minister 'only a matter of time' says Jacinda Ardern
03:08

Large Manawatū forestry fire now contained