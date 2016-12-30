 

Body found in Canterbury lake believed to be that of missing Ashburton man

The body of a man has been found by police in a Canterbury lake during the search for an Ashburton man who went missing while on a camping trip last week.

Mr Agnew's yacht, Solar Heat.

Source: NZ Police

George Agnew, 66, was reported missing after failing to return home from a camping trip in the Haldon Arm Reserve in Canterbury on Saturday.

He last made contact with his family around noon on Tuesday 21 November but has not been heard from since.

Mr Agnew's 25-foot yacht, Solar Heat, was found abandoned on Lake Benmore on Sunday morning.

The body, that police believe to be that of Mr Agnew, was found around 9:30am today in the Haldon Arm of the lake.

A formal identification process will be carried out to determine the man's identity. 

Christchurch and Canterbury

Search for missing man to resume tomorrow, after his abandoned boat was found on Canterbury lake

