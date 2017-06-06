Body found in Auckland's Waitemata Harbour yesterday identified as Tevita Kava, who fell off charter boat

The body found in Auckland's Waitemata Harbour yesterday has been identified as 29-year-old Tevita Kava from Mangere, Auckland.

Mr Kava fell off a charter boat on June 3.

The search for Mr Kava was suspended a week ago after he fell off a Red Boats Company vessel.

His body was located near Te Atatu in the harbour, Senior Constable Martin Renouf of the Police Maritime Unit said yesterday afternoon.

Police have notified his next of kin.