Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing woman Tania Ellwood

The identities of the two bodies found at an Auckland boarding house on Tuesday have been confirmed.

Police have confirmed the body of the woman found was missing Auckland woman Tania Ellwood, aged 39.

The man found dead at the scene was Timothy Kerr Hamilton, 36, of Auckland

The pair were found at Dryden Lodge in Grey Lynn.

"The pair were known to each other and police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter," Police say in a statement today.

Ms Ellwood went missing on Wednesday, February 28, after last being seen in the Auckland inner-eastern suburb of Newmarket.

Police say they are investigating the matter and they're still working to establish what occurred at the address.