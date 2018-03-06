 

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing actress Tania Ellwood

The identities of the two bodies found at an Auckland boarding house on Tuesday have been confirmed.

Police have confirmed the body of the woman found was missing Auckland woman Tania Ellwood, aged 39.

Tania Ellwood was last seen in the Auckland suburb of Newmarket on February 28, 2018, and is described as slim to medium build, 166cm tall, with long blonde hair.

Source: Supplied

The man found dead at the scene was Timothy Kerr, 36, of Hamilton.

The pair were found at Dryden Lodge in Grey Lynn.

"The pair were known to each other and police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter," Police say in a statement today.

Ms Ellwood, an actress who had appeared on Shortland Street, went missing on Wednesday, February 28, after last being seen in the Auckland inner-eastern suburb of Newmarket.

Police say they are investigating the matter and they're still working to establish what occurred at the address.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Avondale CIB on 09 820 5700 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing actress Tania Ellwood

