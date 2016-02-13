Body found in area missing Pahiatua woman was last seen in October

Source:
The body of a woman has been discovered at a Pahiatua property in the same area where missing woman Elizabeth Udy was last seen in October.
The body was found at 11am this morning on a property on Tudor Rd, in the town of Pahiatua, east of Palmerston North.
Elizabeth Udy, was last seen at about 3am on Wednesday October 11, when she was wearing a nightgown in Pahiatua township, east of Palmerston North.
"The body was located in the area where missing woman Elizabeth Udy was last seen," Police said in a statement.
Formal identification is still taking place but police say the death is not suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.
Police say they have spoken to Ms Udy's family.
