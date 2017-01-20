Body found on Hastings beach confirmed as missing 75-year-old fisherman

Police have confirmed a body found on a beach near Hastings this morning is that of a 75-year-old fisherman reported missing after a fishing trip at the weekend.

The body recovered from Clifton Beach this morning is that of Timothy Langford, police said tonight.

He had been fly fishing in the Tukituki River at Haumoana on Saturday but failed to return to his accommodation by dark.

Ground and air searches were carried out at the weekend and yesterday, during which Mr Langford's vehicle was found parked near the river.

The body was found by a member of the public at Clifton Beach this morning.