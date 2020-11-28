Body found during search for missing East Auckland woman

A body has been located in the search for a woman reported missing from East Auckland today.



Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong. Source: 1 NEWS

Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong, 55, was reported missing from her Sunnyhills home this morning. The last time she was seen was yesterday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said in a statement tonight that the body was located in Sunnyhills earlier this afternoon however identification is yet to be confirmed.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched into the circumstances.