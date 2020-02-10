Body found of British tramper missing from Mt Aspiring

The body of a British tramper who went missing in Mt Aspiring National Park last weeekend has been found.

Stephanie Simpson, 32, had been hiking to the Blue Pools near Makaroa when she failed to return from her hike last Saturday.

Two dog teams, LandSAR staff, Alpine Cliff Rescue and a canyon search and rescue team assisted in the search.

Her body was found at around 1.40 this afternoon in the Pyke Creek area, after searchers found a pack and pair of boots thought to belong to her.

Police say the search was "extremely challenging at times" due to the terrain, with police praising the effort of everyone who helped in the search.

Her death is being referred to the coroner.

Ms Simpson was one of three people hiking in the Mt Aspiring National park last week when severe weather and flooding battered the region.

