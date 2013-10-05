Body found after woman fails to resurface following jump from top of waterfall in Tasman

A body has been located in Tasman after a woman failed to resurface from the water at Maruia Falls.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said they received a report around 3pm saying the woman in her 20s jumped from the top of the falls into the water and did not resurface.

The body was found around 4pm near where the woman had jumped in.

Search and rescue teams were at the scene making efforts to locate the missing woman.

Police are now in the process of notifying the woman's next of kin.