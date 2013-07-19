 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Body found, after washed up boat debris led to search off Raglan coast

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police have found a body in Raglan today after reports of broken boat debris yesterday evening led to a search taking place.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police received a report from a member of the public who said they saw debris at Stony Beach, Papanui Point in Raglan last night.

This led to a search taking place in the remote location, where police say a body was recovered today.

A fisherman was swept off the rocks in late September in the same area.

Police are unable to confirm that the body is that of the missing fisherman at this stage.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

2

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

3

What time's the best to view the only supermoon of the year in all its glory?


00:28
4
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


5

Search for missing Canterbury woman stopped this afternoon due to toll of heat on search teams

02:27
The Minister Regional Economic Development Minister told TVNZ's Q+A programme he will take the proposal to cabinet.

Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole proposal 'precarious and insecure' employment - poverty action group

National's Simon Bridges also hit out calling it the "latest embarrassment of Shane Jones".


02:05

'It will be a good thing for us' - hopes new Far North academy will help those without homes

A new trade training academy will offer young adults in Kaitaia a way into the construction industry


05:21
Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.

'You're asking me to jump the gun' - Jacinda Ardern cagey on forcing those on benefits into work

Shane Jones has suggested those on the dole who won't work should face tougher sanctions, but the PM says that needs to be discussed.

01:47
Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training" if Shane Jones' scheme is to work.

Business NZ on Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole scheme - 'the government should ensure they are work capable'

Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training".

01:09
Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says Alexandra and Blenheim are going to swelter today.

Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 