Body found, after washed up boat debris led to search off Raglan coast

Police have found a body in Raglan today after reports of broken boat debris yesterday evening led to a search taking place.
Police received a report from a member of the public who said they saw debris at Stony Beach, Papanui Point in Raglan last night.
This led to a search taking place in the remote location, where police say a body was recovered today.
A fisherman was swept off the rocks in late September in the same area.
Police are unable to confirm that the body is that of the missing fisherman at this stage.
