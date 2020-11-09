Body found after swimmer goes missing at Mt Maunganui

A body has been found after a swimmer went missing at Mt Maunganui yesterday.

Mt Maunganui (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police said they were called to Papamoa Beach at about 7am today after a member of the public discovered a body.

"The body has now been recovered and a blessing performed," police said.

"At this time it is too early to confirm the person's identity or any further details.

"However as a result, we will not be resuming the search for a missing swimmer near Mt Maunganui today."

Police were expected to resume searching today after a man failed to return to shore just after 10am yesterday.

The man was swimming with two others at Marine Parade at the time.