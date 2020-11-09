Body found after swimmer goes missing at Mt Maunganui

A body has been found after a swimmer went missing at Mt Maunganui yesterday.
Police said they were called to Papamoa Beach at about 7am today after a member of the public discovered a body.
"The body has now been recovered and a blessing performed," police said.
"At this time it is too early to confirm the person's identity or any further details.
"However as a result, we will not be resuming the search for a missing swimmer near Mt Maunganui today."
Police were expected to resume searching today after a man failed to return to shore just after 10am yesterday.
The man was swimming with two others at Marine Parade at the time.
Rough sea conditions with swells of up to a metre-and-a-half proved challenging for searchers yesterday, including police and Surf Life Saving Club members.