Body found after farming equipment sparks fire in trees at Otago town

A body has been found after a blaze at a property near the small Otago town of Middlemarch tonight.

Fire and Emergency NZ says they were called at around 4.53pm to a fire in the trees in Rock and Pillar.

It's believed farming equipment caught fire and spread to nearby trees and firewood, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Two fire trucks and two tankers attended the blaze and have contained the fire.

A police spokesperson confirms a body was found at the property and they're "working to understand the circumstances".

