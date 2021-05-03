Body of fisherman who went missing at Raglan three weeks ago found

A man's body has been found in the search for a fisherman missing from Raglan for nearly three weeks.

Papanui Point in Raglan. Source: Google Maps

Police say the body was located by police search and rescue teams on a beach near Papanui Point, Raglan, yesterday at around 10.30am.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, police believe the man to be a fisherman in his 40s who failed to return from Papanui Point on Sunday, May 2.



The man’s vehicle was later located in the Papanui Point carpark, while his belongings were found on the beach.

Police would like to thank all those involved in the search including search and rescue volunteers and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.