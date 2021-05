The body of a Palmerston North man who went missing in October last year, seven months ago, has been found, police today confirmed.

Bir Poudyel. Source: NZ Police

Bir Poudyel was reported missing from his Milson home on October 23 last year.

At the time, the 69-year-old's son Gopel made a plea for his dad to come home.

"We just want Dad home with us. Dad, we are worried about you," he said.