Body discovered following Christchurch shed fire

Emergency services are at the scene of a shed fire in the Christchurch suburb of Hoon Hay where a body has been found.

Police were called to the scene on Tankerville Rd at 8.45am, while three trucks were needed to extinguish the blaze.

Emergency services at a property in Hoon Hay where a body was found this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

The body was found after the fire was put out.

Police are assisting the fire service to determine all circumstances surrounding the fire including its cause.

Police are also working to identify the body.