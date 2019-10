A body has been discovered on a small motor boat in Mount Maunganui this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the body was discovered on a damaged boat at the Pilot Quay shore area of Mount Maunganui, in Tauranga, at around 7.50am this morning, police told 1 NEWS.

A second person was located on shore nearby and is being checked by medical personnel, police said.

Police are on the scene and will be making inquiries to determine the circumstances around the incident.