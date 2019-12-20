Body of climber missing for over two weeks found at bottom of Haast Ridge in Canterbury

Police have recovered a body believed to be that of missing man Petr Mandik, at the bottom of Haast Ridge.

Petr Mandik. Source: New Zealand Police

The 50-year-old was last seen travelling to Mount Cook National Park on Friday 13 December. He didn't make his flight from Christchurch Airport on Wednesday, December 18.

While formal identification is yet to take place, police believe the body to be that of Mr Mandik.

The body was found yesterday afternoon.

Mr Mandik planned to walk Ball Pass Route to Haast Ridge, before climbing to Plateau Hut and on to Mount Cook via Zurbriggen Ridge on December 13, before returning to Christchurch.

Police have extended their condolences to his family.