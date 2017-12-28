Body of Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash to be flown back to India tonight

The body of the taxi driver killed by an alleged drunk driver in central Auckland will be flown back to India tonight for his funeral.

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed, 29, - a taxi driver - died in the crash on Saturday morning.

His wife, Nishat Abedi and five-month-old son will accompany the body back to India and she hopes the funeral will be held the day she arrives back.

Bail has been given to the man accused of being drunk and ramming his car into the taxi.

Farshad Bahadori Esfehani, 20, from Mt Roskill, appeared in court on Tuesday morning and faces charges of being more than twice over the allowed alcohol limit.

Court documents show police allege Esfehani of having a reading of 908 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit to face criminal charges is 400 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

He's charged with driving with excess blood alcohol causing death, a charge of excess breath alcohol causing injury to another person, and failing to stop.

Esfehani is due in court again in February.

More than $70,000 has been raised through a Givealittle fundraising effort to transport Mr Syed's body back to India and to support his family financially.

Immigration New Zealand says it has been in touch with Ms Abedi about her future in New Zealand due to her visa expiring in February.

Ms Abedi wants to become a permanent resident so that she can raise her son here like her husband intended.