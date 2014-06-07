Body and car recovered from Buller River, dog 'in shock' found at scene

The body of a man has been recovered from a vehicle found in the Buller River.

He is believed to be the sole occupant of the vehicle, say police.

Reports were received at 4.50pm yesterday of a car in the river.

"Police and Search and Rescue staff have been searching in the water and along the riverbank since then," a spokesperson said.

A dive squad was deployed this afternoon.

A dog was found and is possibly connected to a car that crashed into the Buller River yesterday.

Police car (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Police believe it may have escaped from the car as it was found close to where the car was seen going into the river.

"The animal is uninjured but thought to be in shock," a police spokesperson said.

Police haven't been able to establish who owns the dog.