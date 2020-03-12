TODAY |

Body of 17-year-old male found by police in Waikato River

The body of a 17-year-old male missing on Waikato River has been found by searchers.

Police this morning told 1 NEWS the boy may have entered the water about 5.15pm yesterday.

"Initial information provided to police indicates that the young man had been using a swing rope," police said.

This afternoon police said the body of the teenager was found by the Police National Dive Squad shortly before midday today.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

