Body of 17-year-old male found by police in Waikato River

The body of a 17-year-old male missing on Waikato River has been found by searchers.

Waikato river near the Fairfield bridge, Hamilton. Source: istock.com

Police this morning told 1 NEWS the boy may have entered the water about 5.15pm yesterday.

"Initial information provided to police indicates that the young man had been using a swing rope," police said.

This afternoon police said the body of the teenager was found by the Police National Dive Squad shortly before midday today.