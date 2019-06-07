TODAY |

Bodies of two missing men, 71 and 21, located today in separate searches - police

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington

The body of missing Naenae resident Warren Nelson was found by police in the bush this morning.

The 71-year-old was last seen on Rata Street in Naenae, Lower Hutt, last Thursday.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, police said in a statement.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance," the statement says. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Also this morning, a body was found in the search for a 21-year-old Denmark man in Karangarua Valley, South Westland.

While the deceased has not yet been formally identified, police believe it is the man police and LandSAR have been looking for since he was reported overdue yesterday.

Both deaths will be referred to the coroner.

Warren Nelson.
Warren Nelson. Source: NZ Police
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Costco
Bulk discount retailer Costco to open $90 million site in New Zealand
2
Warren Nelson.
Bodies of two missing men, 71 and 21, located today in separate searches - police
3
One orchard saw 1000 avocados stolen, and there are reports the fruit is being on-sold to unsuspecting supermarkets and dairies.
Police warn against buying 'too good to be true' cheap avocados after Bay of Plenty orchard heists
4
Diane Maxwell said the current age of 65 needs to go up.
Raising age for NZ Super a 'no-brainer' - outgoing Retirement Commissioner
5
Police
Man charged over indecent assault under guise of healing people of cancer
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Kiwi nurses being trained to detect autism earlier with 'most effective tool in the world'
01:20
Six per cent want Collins as PM, compared with five per cent for Bridges in Sunday’s 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Collins rules out National leadership bid, despite polling higher than Bridges as preferred PM
00:10
A passenger in a passing vehicle filmed the June 11 incident.

Raging truck fire filmed by eyewitness on Auckland’s Southern Motorway

01:43
Korean citizen Kyung Yup Kim is accused of murdering a 20-year-old woman in Shanghai in 2009.

Court of Appeal quashes decision to extradite New Zealand resident accused of murder to China