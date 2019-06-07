Bodies of two missing men, 71 and 21, located today in separate searches - police

The body of missing Naenae resident Warren Nelson was found by police in the bush this morning.

The 71-year-old was last seen on Rata Street in Naenae, Lower Hutt, last Thursday.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, police said in a statement.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance," the statement says. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Also this morning, a body was found in the search for a 21-year-old Denmark man in Karangarua Valley, South Westland.

While the deceased has not yet been formally identified, police believe it is the man police and LandSAR have been looking for since he was reported overdue yesterday.