Bodies of two climbers found in Fiordland

The bodies of two climbers who were reported missing yesterday have been found by police in Fiordland.

A Southland police SAR team recovered the bodies from an area below Marian Peak in the Darran Mountains.

A search helicopter located the climbers at the base of a climbing face where they had clearly suffered a fall, Sergeant Tod Hollebon of Te Anau police says.

The two climbers left Homer Huts near the Milford Road on Saturday with their intended route being from Barrier Knob to Barrier Peak.

Police say they are contacting the pair's next of kin.

