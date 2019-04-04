TODAY |

Bodies recovered of pair killed in glider crash near Taupō

Source:  1 NEWS

The bodies of both the pilot and passenger who died in a glider crash near Taupō yesterday have been recovered. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Poor weather conditions meant that recovery of the glider and the deceased were not able to be retrieved last night after police received reports of a glider crash on the side of Mt Tauhara just before 3 pm. 

A rahui on the mountain has been put in place by the Tauhara Mountain Trust and will remain in place until Saturday 6 June. 

Both bodies have been transported to Wellington with post mortems expected to take place tomorrow. 

Mt Tauhara. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say no further information about the pair will be released until formal identification takes place. 

The Transport Accident Investigation Comission is investigating the circumstances of the crash. 

