Bodies recovered of pair killed in glider crash near Taupō

The bodies of both the pilot and passenger who died in a glider crash near Taupō yesterday have been recovered.
Poor weather conditions meant that recovery of the glider and the deceased were not able to be retrieved last night after police received reports of a glider crash on the side of Mt Tauhara just before 3 pm.
A rahui on the mountain has been put in place by the Tauhara Mountain Trust and will remain in place until Saturday 6 June.
Both bodies have been transported to Wellington with post mortems expected to take place tomorrow.
Police say no further information about the pair will be released until formal identification takes place.
The Transport Accident Investigation Comission is investigating the circumstances of the crash.