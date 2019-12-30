TODAY |

Bodies of man and woman found at Auckland property, child critically injured



Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in Auckland's Papatoetoe.



Shortly before 10am today, police were called to a property on Sunnyside Crescent. 

In a statement, police said they found the body of a woman inside a bedroom and the body of a man in the garage. 

A child was also located in the room with critical injuries and he has been transported to Starship Hospital.

Police said they are working to establish the circumstances and piece together what has occurred.

A scene examination is underway and the address has been cordoned. Police are expected to remain at the scene for the rest of the day.

Detective Inspector Colin Higson said at this early stage in our inquiries, police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Police are working to confirm the identities of the deceased and begin next of kin notifications. However, it is believed the two deceased were known to each other, he said.

