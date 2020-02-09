TODAY |

Bodies found in Southland river were male and female, tramping together, police believe

Source:  1 NEWS

The bodies of two trampers found in the Makarora River, in the Mount Aspiring National Park were a male and female tramping together, police say.

Makarora River in the Mount Aspiring National Park, Otago. Source: istock.com

The first body was recovered at about 5.15pm on Friday. Yesterday the second body was discovered by a member of the public at about 12.30pm.

Police are still working to establish what happened but say it appears the pair went into the river while setting out on a walk and have come unstuck.

The next of kin have been informed, police say.

“As far as police are concerned, we’re not looking for anybody else,” said Senior Sergeant Miriam Reddington, Wanaka Police.

“We don’t believe there is a third party.”

“When weather is inclement, and rivers are high we urge people to take extreme caution before venturing out into rivers and into the bush and to seek advice from DOC officers and make sure they’re fully equipped.”

