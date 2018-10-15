TODAY |

Bodies found in search for paua divers missing near Wairarapa coast

Source:  1 NEWS

Two bodies have been found this evening in the search for two divers missing off Wairarapa coast.

Paua Source: rnz.co.nz

The father-and-son pair were reported missing yesterday after they didn't return from their snorkelling trip, where they were diving for paua.

It prompted a massive search response which continued today.

Police say two bodies were found near Mataikona, off the coast, during this evening's search.

They have yet to be formally identified but police say they're working to support the family involved, "who are distraught at the loss of their loved ones".

