Bodies found in search for paua divers missing near Wairarapa coast

Two bodies have been found this evening in the search for two divers missing off Wairarapa coast.

The father-and-son pair were reported missing yesterday after they didn't return from their snorkelling trip, where they were diving for paua.

It prompted a massive search response which continued today.

Police say two bodies were found near Mataikona, off the coast, during this evening's search.