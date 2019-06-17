TODAY |

Bodies of both pilots who died in mid-air crash removed from mangled wreckage near Masterton

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Transport
Accidents

The bodies of two pilots who died yesterday in a mid-air plane crash have now both been removed from the scene of the wreckage in Masterton.

The two light aircraft collided as they were coming in to land at Hood Aerodrome. A helicopter, also preparing to land, avoided the impact.

The planes, which grounded just next to Hughes Line about 70 metres apart, will be removed tomorrow and cordons will remain in place until then.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The light planes collided mid-air near Masterton shortly after four parachutists jumped. Source: 1 NEWS

    One of the planes, used to drop off sky divers, has been broken into several pieces, with the main body of the aircraft blackened from an explosion after catching fire.

    The other plane is largely intact, but the cockpit is severely damaged.

    Two pilots were killed in a mid-air plane crash between two light aircraft in Masterton yesterday.
    Two pilots were killed in a mid-air plane crash between two light aircraft in Masterton yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS

    Emergency services were called to the crash at about 11.15am yesterday.

    Four parachutists were on board one of the planes but had dived off it shortly before it crashed, police said.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Wairarapa Police Area Commander Scott Miller describes the mid-air two-plane crash in Masterton today. Source: 1 NEWS

      The bodies of both pilots have been removed from the scene of the crash site near Masterton.
      The bodies of both pilots have been removed from the scene of the crash site near Masterton. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      New Zealand
      Wellington
      Transport
      Accidents
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      00:32
      It appears Savea will most likely return to the loose forwards this weekend for his side's play-off match against the Bulls.
      Hurricanes forward hails part-time wing Ardie Savea - 'He's pretty quick'
      2
      Detective Superintendent Greg Williams says an increase in gang violence is partly due to the changing landscape of the illegal methamphetamine trade.
      Gangsters arriving from Australia adding to escalating violence linked with meth dealing, top cop says
      3
      nurse rest home car elderly hospital
      Auckland retirement village failed resident who died after fall - report
      4
      The Invercargill mayor is supporting fellow Southlander Blair Vining’s campaign for a national cancer plan.
      Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt 'gets his kit off' for good cause
      5
      Could you be affected? Import ban and removal of unsafe cars from NZ roads being considered
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE

      Hikurangi Forest Farms pleads guilty over debris damage in Tolaga Bay flooding
      00:17
      One other person died while one miner was rescued alive.

      Onlookers stand silently as body retrieved from scene of deadly accident at Chile mine
      "New residential land under development in Auckland, New Zealand. Shortages of housing in the city means new subdivisions are quickly filled. Shortage of housing is also leading to high house prices. This is Kensington Park north of Auckland. Modern infill compact housing."

      Auckland Mayor wants urgent changes to the Building Act

      Screaming, agitated man forces Turkish Airlines flight to turn back to Istanbul