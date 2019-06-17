Bodies of both pilots who died in mid-air crash removed from mangled wreckage near Masterton

The bodies of two pilots who died yesterday in a mid-air plane crash have now both been removed from the scene of the wreckage in Masterton.

The two light aircraft collided as they were coming in to land at Hood Aerodrome. A helicopter, also preparing to land, avoided the impact.

The planes, which grounded just next to Hughes Line about 70 metres apart, will be removed tomorrow and cordons will remain in place until then.

One of the planes, used to drop off sky divers, has been broken into several pieces, with the main body of the aircraft blackened from an explosion after catching fire.

The other plane is largely intact, but the cockpit is severely damaged.

Emergency services were called to the crash at about 11.15am yesterday.

Four parachutists were on board one of the planes but had dived off it shortly before it crashed, police said.