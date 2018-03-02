'A boatload of Kiwis perhaps?' Malcolm Turnbull cracks a funny as press conference with Jacinda Ardern is interrupted by boaties on Sydney Harbour

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is currently in Sydney, had to stop a press conference with Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull today due to a cheering boatload of people.

Making light of the situation at Kirribilli House, Mr Turnbull joked that it's "a boatload of Kiwis perhaps?"

Ms Ardern then comments, "spending good money here in Sydney."

The pair have been in talks over how to build a stronger relationship between the two countries and have closer economic ties.