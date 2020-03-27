TODAY |

Boaties, surfers, swimmers and hunters urged to stay at home during lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Boaties and surfers around New Zealand are being urged to keep away from the water this weekend, and throughout the lockdown.

The lockdown is not a holiday, and Coastguard CEO Callum Gillespie knows that accidents can – and will – happen. Source: Breakfast

Speaking this morning on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, Coastguard CEO Callum Gillepsie said even the best prepared and most experienced crew can run into trouble, which will put other people at risk.

"Last year Coastguard had to go and help 3700 boats - that proves that accidents and events happen on the water even with the best preparation, the most experienced people, and the best intentions," Mr Gillespie said.

"Even the simplest stuff still requires Coastguard volunteers to get involved."

Coastguard are asking all boaties to stay off the water, and Surf Lifesaving New Zealand has also called for Kiwis to refrain from swimming or undertaking water-based activities.

"It's a tough one," Mr Gillespie said, "I get it".

"I had plans to go boating myself this weekend but I'm going to spend my time with my family closer to home.

"Stay home and stay safe."

Bushbuck Outdoors have also posted a message to Instagram telling people considering heading out into the wilderness to consider the bigger picture and stay at home.

