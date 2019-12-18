Boaties who spent hours in ocean after vessel sank, thank rescuers in emotional reunion

Just hours from reaching shore after sailing back to New Zealand from Fiji, SV Essence's journey took a dramatic turn when the crew of four hit a storm in October.

Two of the survivors, with their partners, meet crew from the Royal New Zealand Air Force. They are, from left, Squadron Leader Rod Olliff, Elaine Goodwin, Bruce Goodwin, Squadron Leader Mark Chadwick, Kate Mirfin, Lieutenant Colonel Steve Newman, and Flight Sergeant Simon Martelli. Source: Supplied

They spent two and a half hours in the Pacific Ocean before being rescued, battling for survival after their location beacon and life raft were ripped from the yacht by 25-foot waves.

“When the yacht sank and the four of us stepped off into the sea together, the waves were enormous and the wind was absolutely howling. We stayed calm and thought through what we needed to do, which was to stay together and survive," said Lieutenant Colonel Steve Newman who had been onboard the yacht when it sank.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion, asked to assist by the National Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand, found the crew and dropped a life raft to the sailors.

Soon after Lieutenant Colonel Newman and the three others were winched aboard an Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Tragically, one of the four, skipper Stuart Pedersen, died.



Your playlist will load after this ad

The survivors recently paid an emotional visit to the search and rescue team who saved them, wanting to personally thank their rescuers.

"I told the crew of the Orion that without being found, you can’t be saved. They located us, deployed a life raft to us, and we were able to be rescued by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew,” Said Lieutenant Colonel Newman.

The visit with the air crews was very emotional, Lieutenant Newman said. One of the survivors, Bruce Goodwin, took along a thank you card drawn by one of his grandchildren.

“It was not just three people saved, but also a community of family and friends who are so thankful to the people who rescued us,’’ he said.

