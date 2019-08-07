TODAY |

Boaties rescued after yacht sinks after hitting object off Niue

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Accidents

Two boaties have been rescued after their yacht hit a semi-submerged object, causing it to sink 50 nautical miles west of Niue last night.

A distress signal was sent out after the incident caused damage below the waterline of the yacht Gwendoline at around 6.15pm, Maritime New Zealand said in a statement.

The two people on board were forced to abandon the vessel for a life raft.

Two nearby yachts, one New Zealand-flagged and the other Greek, responded to a request for assistance by Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ). Crew on board the two yachts were able to communicate with the pair from their life raft using a VHF radio.

"This shows the critical importance of working communications equipment, and the absolute necessity to carry survival equipment, especially when sailing offshore," RCCNZ Search and Rescue Officer Mike Roberts said.

"The abandoned yacht was described by those who assisted with the rescue as being seen to be sinking quickly."

"The New Zealand and Greek flagged yachts that assisted did a marvellous job, and they are all now sailing to Tonga."

In a separate incident last month an elderly couple were rescued after their yacht hit a reef in Niue.

Map showing location of yacht Gwendonline, which sunk off Niue.
Map showing location of yacht Gwendonline, which sunk off Niue. Source: Maritime New Zealand.
More From
New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:13
Pita Turei called growing tensions at the disputed site a result of failing to teach Māori history.
Ihumātao protest movement has 'based its campaign on misinformation' – iwi advocate
2
The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
3
A counterfeit $50 note recovered by Police - it features a "20" in the transparent window instead of the correct "50".
Marlborough police warn of poorly-made counterfeit $50 notes in circulation
4
Tim Paine was probably making a gag about Stokes' heritage but his execution was severely lacking.
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
5
The Aussie broadcaster says the fact Kearney had a meltdown during the Warriors' loss to the Raiders tells you how dire things are.
'Gross disappointment of underachieving' - Peter Sterling slams woeful Warriors
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:32
The National Party Leader talked about the issues facing New Zealand’s economy on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Economy 'anything but hunky-dory', Simon Bridges says amid predictions of further economic slowdown
06:06
He’ll end his work with the inquiry in November and spoke with Breakfast host Hayley Holt today.

'Clearly been a stress element', Sir Anand Satyanand explains after stepping down from Abuse in Care Inquiry
Mussel farm in Port Underwood, New Zealand

Scientists look at open ocean farming as marine aquaculture industry hankers for more space

04:11
Sleep deprived parents and shift workers take note.

Health expert shares top tips on how to get a solid night's sleep