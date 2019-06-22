TODAY |

Boaties gather for Blessing of the Fleet in Nelson to remember those lost at sea

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Kaitlin Ruddock

When boaties are lost at sea, their bodies are often never recovered, making it difficult for families to find closure.

So today in Nelson, Australasia's largest fishing port, hundreds gathered to remember at the annual 'Blessing of the Fleet'.

Boats in Nelson's harbour during the ceremony.
Boats in Nelson's harbour during the ceremony. Source: 1 NEWS

Seafarers' Memorial Trust Chairman Michael Smith says a decision was made by the fishing industry "to build a monument to respect those losses, a place for the next of kin and to tell people the true price of fish. It costs people's lives".

That was nearly two decades ago. Since then, the event held in Nelson Haven has become a place for people to reflect.

Jude Well told 1 NEWS she's attended almost every ceremony, remembering her late husband who worked as a commercial fisherman and was lost at sea.

"You don't have a place at the cemetery, you don't have a burial, you haven't buried them, you haven't farewelled them in the traditional way," she says.

Spectators and family members of those lost line the shore.
Spectators and family members of those lost line the shore. Source: 1 NEWS

Twenty people have died in boating accidents the past 12 months. 13 were on recreational vessels and six were commercial fatalities, although three of those deaths were likely the result of onboard medical events.

The ceremony held a minute of silence which was followed by celebrations to mark the major role of fishing in the region.

Skipper and owner of FV Moata, Finn Horder, says the day gives him a good feeling.

Navy personnel during the Blessing of the Fleet.
Navy personnel during the Blessing of the Fleet. Source: 1 NEWS

"Otherwise we're out away and people don't know what we do and to have them come and see this today is great".

The event was savoured with a serving of fish and chips before crowd saw off their local seafarers with a boat parade.

Your playlist will load after this ad

When people go missing at sea, their bodies are often never found, so families find it difficult to have closure. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Kaitlin Ruddock
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
The Breakfast crew offered congratulations today to parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford.
'Happy birthday, Neve!' PM Jacinda Ardern's daughter turns one today
2
The Kiwis celebrate Shaun Johnson's try against Tonga
Shaun Johnson stunner sees Kiwis take emphatic win over Mate Ma'a Tonga
3
Squire was sent to the bin for a hit on Whetu Douglas last night.
Crusaders coach slams Liam Squire after quarter-final yellow card
4
Maria Folau posts support for husband Israel's Go Fund Me campaign
5
Police concerned for woman missing from New Plymouth for almost two weeks
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shows off cake-baking skills for daughter Neve's first birthday

Police concerned for woman missing from New Plymouth for almost two weeks
gynaecologist, doctor

GPs 'left in dark' over bowel cancer test results

Salmon 'crisis' causes catch limit to be halved in Canterbury rivers