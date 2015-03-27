Boat fire from possible explosion leaves one person seriously injured in Auckland

A Members' Bill in parliament is proposing drivers on their restricted license be allowed behind the wheel any time, day or night, if they need to travel between work and home.
Currently, it's illegal for restricted drivers to be behind the wheel between 10pm and 5am.
National MP Paul Goldsmith, who drafted the bill, described the issue as "annoying".
"When you're saying that it's okay to drive at 9.55pm but suddenly you turn into a menace to society at five past 10 when you're trying to get home from your shift at Domino's [Pizza] or whatever it is, then I think it makes it difficult for people to do simple things," Mr Goldsmith said.
It's already possible for restricted drivers to get an exemption to the rules.
Last year, more than 1500 people applied to extend their driving time or carry passengers.
Of that number, half were approved.
"Well yes, you can get an exemption but the NZTA website says it's only under very, very special circumstances," he said.
The Automobile Association (AA) says there are good reasons for the current curfew due to the increased risks posed to drivers at night.
"People under 25 - that's the highest age group for people dying on the roads so we want to make sure that people are as safe as possible. We also know that there are people who choose to break that curfew law," says AA Road Safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen.
Mr Thomsen says the AA is looking forward to a government review of the current licensing system over the next year in order to get a complete picture of how people learn to drive and obtain a license in New Zealand, and ways it could be made safer while "fitting well with modern lives".
However, workers in the hospitality industry point out restricted drivers aren't all young people.
"The late shifts are really difficult for us to fill - as are many roles in hospitality - so the more people we can open it up to, I think the better for us and better for potential employees as well," says Hospitality NZ Wellington Branch President Matt McLaughlin.
Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says as with all Members' Bills, the proposed law change "would be considered on its merits if, and when, it's pulled from the ballot".
Road safety experts say the current curfew keeps the number of accidents down.
Source: 1 NEWS
A Kiwi has described the terrifying moment she was evacuated from her northern California home as a deadly wildfire killed at least two people and consumed more than 500 structures with little warning today.
Aucklander Sasha Bruneau-Herman told 1 NEWS she and her family moved to Redding last year.
Ms Bruneau-Herman was evacuated from her Redding home with her father, husband and the couple's two children.
"It was insane! The skies grew darker and darker and it was raining ash!" Ms Bruneau-Herman said.
Source: Sasha Bruneau-Herman
"We had dinner out last night, and when we got out the sky was dark from smoke but red too, dad was like, 'Oh, it's the sun setting' and I said, No, dad - It's 6.30pm, the sun is up there, the sky is red from the flames!' So we knew we really had to be on alert."
Source: Sasha Bruneau-Herman
Ms Bruneau-Herman said she could see "helicopters coming in one after the other trying to douse the flames without much effect".
"You could literally hear the roar of the flames from our street even though it was burning a couple of miles away," she said as "golf ball-sized embers [fell] from the sky" near her workplace.
Ms Bruneau-Herman said she was "eager to go home" but had "no real idea" when the family could return.
"We are meant to be moving house on Monday but I don’t even know if we can!?"
The family are currently staying at a hotel one hour from Redding.
Currently, 37,000 people remain under evacuation orders as 5,000 homes continue to be threatened by the 194-square-kilometre blaze, the Associated Press reports.
Aucklander Sasha Bruneau-Herman was having dinner with her family when the sky became dark.
Source: US ABC