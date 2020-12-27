Boat destroyed by inferno in Bay of Islands

An onlooker to a boat fire in the Bay of Islands says the launch was engulfed in flames within minutes.

Emergency services received reports of a fire just after 1 pm yesterday. Source: rnz.co.nz

Emergency services were called to the blaze just off Moturua Island at about 1pm yesterday.

Fire and Emergency says no one was on board at the time.

Lewis Hudson was on a boat nearby, and says he could see thick black smoke pouring out.

"Really kind of intense fire, real kind of inferno. We were initially about 30 or 40 metres away and on a reasonably breezy day you could just hear the fire going."

An onlooker said the boat was completely engulfed within minutes. Source: rnz.co.nz

He says a boat tour agency, R Tucker Thompson, took him sailing today and the crew helped to assist with fighting the fire along with other boats in the area.