Boat carrying three people, including child, hits rocks in Bay of Islands

A late night fishing trip ended in drama for those on a boat in the Bay of Islands when it hit rocks and started taking on water.

A Coastguard rescue boat.

The 8m vessel, with three people and two dogs aboard, suffered damage to its bow after striking the northern tip of Urupukapuka Island just after 2am today.

Bay of Islands Coastguard volunteers on the Bay Rescue II took the child aboard to safety while the two adults, one of whom had a minor head injury, stayed with their boat and were escorted into Te Uenga Bay.

Everybody on board, including the dogs, was wearing a lifejacket.

The Bay of Islands Coastguard skipper Andre Pieterse said its volunteers were able to respond quickly as the boat used a locator beacon to raise the alarm.