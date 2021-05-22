Boat carrying 200 litres of marine diesel oil partially sunk near Whitianga

A boat carrying 200 litres of marine diesel oil has partially sunk in Coromandel after hitting rocks last night.
It’s prompted concerns by the Waikato Regional Council with bad weather on its way for the northeast coast this afternoon.
Four people were rescued from the launch around 8pm yesterday after their vessel struck a rock off Devils Point, causing it to take on water.
None of the crew were injured.
Marine officers have been at the site in Humbug Bay, near Whitianga since this morning to assess the wreckage.
There’s no evidence of the fuel leaking at this stage, but three to four-metre swells expected this afternoon may cause it to tear apart.
While salvage crews have been notified and are preparing to recover the vessel as soon as possible, the council says the operation is dependent on weather conditions.
The Whitianga Volunteer Coastguard is warning boaties to "exercise extreme caution" around this patch of coastline over the coming days.