TODAY |

Boat carrying 200 litres of marine diesel oil partially sunk near Whitianga

Source:  1 NEWS

A boat carrying 200 litres of marine diesel oil has partially sunk in Coromandel after hitting rocks last night. 

The vessel remains partially submerged on the rocks in Humbug Bay, Devils Point. Source: Whitianga Volunteer Coastguard.

It’s prompted concerns by the Waikato Regional Council with bad weather on its way for the northeast coast this afternoon. 

Four people were rescued from the launch around 8pm yesterday after their vessel struck a rock off Devils Point, causing it to take on water. 

None of the crew were injured. 

Marine officers have been at the site in Humbug Bay, near Whitianga since this morning to assess the wreckage. 

A launch hit rocks and sunk in Humbug Bay, near Whitianga. Source: Google Maps

There’s no evidence of the fuel leaking at this stage, but three to four-metre swells expected this afternoon may cause it to tear apart. 

While salvage crews have been notified and are preparing to recover the vessel as soon as possible, the council says the operation is dependent on weather conditions.

The Whitianga Volunteer Coastguard is warning boaties to "exercise extreme caution" around this patch of coastline over the coming days. 

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Fishermen handed over to police after alleged beheading on boat near Fiji
2
NSW farmer traps thousands of mice in large home-made trap
3
Ten people fined for entering New Zealand without Covid-19 test
4
Boat carrying 200 litres of marine diesel oil partially sunk near Whitianga
5
Kiwi chopper pilot's death while fighting Australian bushfires likely due to medical incident
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:56

Miniature horses prepare for 100km multi-day race through Northland

Historic North Canterbury lodge burns to ground overnight
02:26

New Zealand’s oldest prison granted top heritage listing

06:41

Budget lost focus on NZ businesses, 'the engine house of the economy', National's revenue spokesperson argues