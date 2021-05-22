Boat carrying 200 litres of marine diesel oil partially sunk near Whitianga

A boat carrying 200 litres of marine diesel oil has partially sunk in Coromandel after hitting rocks last night.

The vessel remains partially submerged on the rocks in Humbug Bay, Devils Point. Source: Whitianga Volunteer Coastguard.

It’s prompted concerns by the Waikato Regional Council with bad weather on its way for the northeast coast this afternoon.

Four people were rescued from the launch around 8pm yesterday after their vessel struck a rock off Devils Point, causing it to take on water.

None of the crew were injured.

Marine officers have been at the site in Humbug Bay, near Whitianga since this morning to assess the wreckage.

A launch hit rocks and sunk in Humbug Bay, near Whitianga. Source: Google Maps

There’s no evidence of the fuel leaking at this stage, but three to four-metre swells expected this afternoon may cause it to tear apart.

While salvage crews have been notified and are preparing to recover the vessel as soon as possible, the council says the operation is dependent on weather conditions.