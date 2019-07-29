As board games make a comeback, Kiwis cram special venues

The multi-billion dollar global board game industry is exploding in New Zealand with players crowding venues like Counter Culture Board Game Cafe in Wellington.

Seven Sharp reported the surprising and rapidly blooming board game renaissance is an unexpected change in New Zealand's leisure landscape.

"We seem to be steadily getting new customers every week, every month. We don't advertise, it's all word of mouth," said Ahmed, owner of the board game cafe.

Such venues didn't even exist a couple of years ago, and the cafe was crowded on a weeknight.

And it's not just a fad for a small clique of enthusiasts.

Government bureaucrats, tourists and families were among the board game players, and some explained why they were there.

"I think board games are too expensive to buy. You just pay five dollars and play," a woman at one of the tables said.

Another said: "People like playing together, and drinking of course."

Another player observed: "As digital stuff has become more popular we're looking for ways to connect with each other without a screen."

Games have come a long way since doing what a dice tells you to, and now, all the players play right through to the end instead of getting eliminated.

In some games you don't even compete with each other anymore - you work together against the game itself.