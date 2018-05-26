 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


BNZ outage: Customers unable to access their accounts

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

BNZ customers are unable to login and access their online banking services, due to a major system outage.

BNZ.

BNZ.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

A notice on the bank's website said customers are unable to access internet banking and mobile banking for both personal and business accounts.

BNZ also posted a message on Facebook apologising for the inconvenience.

"The team is working to restore service as quickly as possible," the post read.

Unavailable:
- Internet Banking for Business
- Internet Banking
- Mobile Banking (iOS & Android)
- Mobile Business Banking (iOS & Android)
- Client Funds Service

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The money was transferred to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund live on her talk show, leaving her speechless.

Watch as Ashton Kutcher brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with massive $4 million donation to her wildlife charity

04:49
2
There are fears New Zealand is losing the number 8 wire mentality.

Traditional Kiwi DIY ability could be in jeopardy if Seven Sharp test of millennials is anything to go by

3
Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

Your weekend forecast: Pull the curtains, more heavy rain, thunder & snow on the way

01:47
4
Unclear laws and a lack of direction has home owners and policy makers questioning who should have to pick up the multi-billion dollar bill.

Most read story: Families in limbo after projected sea level rise puts home building on ice - 'Only good for grazing goats'


5
Police car generic.

'We’re lucky this didn’t end in tragedy' - Driver flees police chase


03:39
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright has the latest weekend weather forecast.

A weekend to catch up on Netflix as weather deteriorates across the country

MetService have issued a severe weather watch for the eastern coastal areas through till Monday.


00:28

Netherlands, Australia hold Russia liable for downing MH17

Nearly four years ago a missile brought down MH17 killing nearly 300 people.

Seven Sharp decided to send Tim Wilson along for a lesson.

Victoria University release confidential details of law students in mass email

An Excel spreadsheet was attached containing names, email address and student identification numbers.


04:49
There are fears New Zealand is losing the number 8 wire mentality.

Traditional Kiwi DIY ability could be in jeopardy if Seven Sharp test of millennials is anything to go by

Do young people even know what number eight wire is?

00:30
This comes after President Trump cancelled a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Donald Trump now ‘talking to’ North Korea about putting summit back on track

President Trump welcomed North Korea's response to his withdrawal from the Singapore summit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 