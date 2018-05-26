BNZ outage: Customers unable to access their accounts

BNZ customers are unable to login and access their online banking services, due to a major system outage.

BNZ. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

A notice on the bank's website said customers are unable to access internet banking and mobile banking for both personal and business accounts.

BNZ also posted a message on Facebook apologising for the inconvenience.

"The team is working to restore service as quickly as possible," the post read.