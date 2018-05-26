BNZ outage: Customers unable to access their accounts

Source:RNZ rnz.co.nz
BNZ customers are unable to login and access their online banking services, due to a major system outage.
A notice on the bank's website said customers are unable to access internet banking and mobile banking for both personal and business accounts.
BNZ also posted a message on Facebook apologising for the inconvenience.
"The team is working to restore service as quickly as possible," the post read.
Unavailable:
- Internet Banking for Business
- Internet Banking
- Mobile Banking (iOS & Android)
- Mobile Business Banking (iOS & Android)
- Client Funds Service
