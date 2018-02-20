BNZ the last big bank to drop 'other bank' ATM charge

Source:
BNZ has confirmed it will join ANZ, Westpac, ASB and Kiwibank in removing the ATM fee they charge customers for using another bank's ATM in New Zealand.
ATM being used
Source: Fair Go
"With this industry-wide change, customers of all the major banks will now have the chance to use the 600-strong BNZ ATM network, which includes our new fleet of Smart ATMs, at no cost," a spokesperson said.
Pressure has been mounting on the banks to drop the fee in New Zealand after the fees were scrapped in Australia by their four big banks last year in September.
The fees were deeply unpopular with Australians, and the four banks made about AU$500m from those fees within one financial year.
The changes will come into effect from March 26 for ANZ, March 31 for ASB, April 1 for Westpac as well as BNZ, and April 15 for Kiwibank.
