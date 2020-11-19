BNZ to close down 38 branches around the country within a year

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has today confirmed it will close down 38 of its physical branches around the country by mid-2021.

Chief customer officer Paul Carter said traditional methods of banking such as withdrawing and depositing cash and cheques have "fallen significantly" and that a majority of banking is now done online.

"Covid-19 has accelerated trends we’ve been seeing for some time," Carter said.

"Around three quarters of our customers are digitally active and they are increasingly choosing to do their banking this way, or over the phone.

"The majority of our customers are banking online and our talented bankers are often waiting in empty branches for customers that simply do not arrive."



Branches will begin closing down as soon as next month on Christmas Eve.

FULL LIST OF CLOSING BNZ BANKS:

Metro branches to close on December 24, 2020 (8 branches):



• Courtenay Place

• Greerton

• Manurewa

• Mosgiel

• Mount Maunganui

• Pakuranga

• Papatoetoe

• Petone

Branches closing between February – March 2021 (14 branches):

• Cromwell

• Geraldine

• Huntly

• Katikati

• Ohakune

• Opotiki

• Orewa

• Otorohanga

• St Heliers

• Taihape

• Waiheke

• Waimate

• Wairoa

• Westport

Branches closing between April –June 2021 (16 branches):