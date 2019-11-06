BNZ announces staff will get two extra weeks of annual leave, bringing total to six weeks

From January, BNZ staff will be entitled to an extra two weeks’ leave each year – increasing their annual leave from four weeks to six weeks.

The decision comes as BNZ wants to encourage workers to have more flexibility around where and how they work.

However, the new decision removes the 10-day domestic leave that was previously available to staff.

The increase will come into effect from January 1, said chief executive Angie Mentis.

"We can empower them to grow and lead more balanced lives," she said.

"Increasing annual leave makes sense on many levels. It's about valuing our people and their commitment to deliver for our customers."