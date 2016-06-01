 

BMW stands by contract with Sonny Bill Williams, despite complaints over links to controversial Muslim clerics

BMW is taking complaints about its relationship with All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams "very seriously" but denies there is a deadline to review their contract.

Sonny Bill Williams prepares to take to the field for the Sevens.

Source: Getty

Williams was appointed a BMW ambassador last year, but according to Newsroom, there were complaints from BMW customers, and the Jewish and LGBT communities regarding the 31-year-old's association with controversial Muslim clerics.

Newsroom reported the luxury car brand started "re-looking" at its deal and that a decision would be made by the end of the month.

But Paul Sherley from BMW says the company is constantly reviewing ambassador arrangements and that its current arrangement with Williams still stands.

"We've had some customer comments and feedback and we take them seriously," he told 1 NEWS.

But the company was not concerned about Williams' Muslim links.

"Sonny Bill Williams is himself a Muslim." 

Mr Sherley denied there was any deadline to review the contract. 

1 NEWS has been unable to reach Williams' manager Khoder Nasser.

Williams was given a $161,000 X5 by BMW.

