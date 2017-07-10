 

Bluff's wild oyster fishery appears clear of parasite following Stewart Island scare

Officials are 95 per cent confident the parasite isn't present, after testing at 11 sites.
04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

00:35
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Givealitte page started for Auckland truckie attacked by mob of boyracers

00:44
The Warriors winger has signed with English club Salford after being released.

Watch: 'I thought I had used up all my tears' - emotional Manu Vatuvei recounts telling his Warriors teammates he's leaving


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:13
GoPro footage has captured the moment the car clipped the unaware cyclist.

Car slams into US cyclist sending him tumbling on the road with serious injuries

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.


00:11
Dwayne Nikora Housiaux sent 1 NEWS this video from his property in Tikokino this afternoon.

Video: 'That hurts' – Hawke's Bay man captures stunning rainbow as hailstones the size of marbles fall

Dwayne Nikora Housiaux found a "beautiful rainbow" rather more appealing this afternoon.

01:22
1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett with what you need to know as the bad weather approaches.

'A pretty nasty spell of weather' could bring snow to south, gales and heavy rain to lower North Island

Snow could fall as low as 200m in Canterbury.


00:17
The actor was spotted before he flew out the country today after filming Mission Impossible 6.

Video: Hollywood star Tom Cruise spotted checking out Auckland's Church of Scientology

Cruise, a Scientologist, has been working in Otago, filming Mission Impossible 6.


 
