Bluff's local ice-maker quietly helps community while expecting nothing in return

Kevin Flutey (Flutes) is a bit of a legend in his hometown of Bluff.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A champion masters rower with five world titles, Flutes has been coaching Bluff children for over 30 years, keeping the local rowing club going almost single-handedly.

He is always doing things for others, like chopping and delivering free firewood to the elderly, recycling old fishing nets into play equipment for kids, diving into icy water to untangle a propeller on a stranger’s boat.

That’s why he is this week’s ASB Good as Gold winner.

ASB have given him $10,000 to spend on some of his own projects for a change and to travel to see his Aussie based grandkids when the borders re-open.