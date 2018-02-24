Blues, bries, big swiss all on show at annual NZ Cheese Awards

The blues, the bries, the big swiss varities were all in large supply today as 300 of New Zealand's best cheeses went before the judges at the Annual Cheese Awards.

With 2000 tonnes of cheeses on offer the 28 judges had a formidable job.

And there were no brands displayed, just codes and ll judging is done blind so there's no bias.

"What this show does it brings the big end of town together like Fonterra, the big cheese makers, the big factories, and all the small ones," Australian Master Judge Russell Smith says.

There was also a world first cheese on show made from Red Deer milk.

"Incredible, unusual flavours. I mean very difficult for the judges," Smith says.