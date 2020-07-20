Bluebird launches four new 'controversial' Kiwi-inspired chip flavours

Bluebird says it's "not afraid to court a little controversy" over four new chip flavours.

Bluebird's new chip flavours, paua fritters and lemon and lamington. Source: Bluebird

With New Zealanders focuses on shopping local during the Covid-19 pandemic, the brand said it too wanted to celebrate all things New Zealand.

The new limited edition flavours, available from today, are paua fritters and lemon, lamington, cheese and onion toastie and Sunday roast.

"We know both our paua fritters and lamington chips are going to raise a few eyebrows but you just can’t beat the salty and zesty hit or wonderful sweet bite with the satisfying Bluebird crunch," Bluebird general manager Ali Hamza said.

Bluebird's new chip flavours, Sunday roast and cheese and onion toasties. Source: Bluebird

"With the borders closed, New Zealanders have been given the chance to enjoy the things we love about our country the most. This gave us the opportunity to celebrate what makes us truly Kiwi – creating flavours that spark happy memories.

"Nostalgia can help in uncertain times, and we hope a little taste of New Zealand will give everyone something to smile about."