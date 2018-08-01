 

Blue strawberries seeds auction pulled by Trade Me leaving grower forlorn

A viewer of TVNZ1's Seven Sharp is upset Trade Me has suspended his auction of seeds for blue strawberries.

Waen Manson, a seed grower and seller, emailed the programme, saying he listed exotic fruit and vegetable seeds for sale on Trade Me, including blue strawberries, purple tomatoes, purple cauliflowers.

"After two days I received an email from Trade Me informing me that, 'we have removed your auction due to it being simply not real'," he wrote. 

Visited by Seven Sharp at Foxton, Mr Manson said, "Purple tomatoes do exist, as do blue strawberries."

He said he can't grow any more blue strawberries until summer, but showed seed packets, though none with the berries. 

He said he got the seeds from an acquaintance in the South Island, who allegedly got them from Asia. 

We were quite concerned the seeds will not produce blue strawberries - James Ryan of Trade Me

Trade Me says it pulled Mr Manson's listing because of a lack of evidence of blue strawberries.

"We really want our Trade Me members to have a great buying experience, want their goods to turn up and we want them to do what they say they will do," said James Ryan of Trade Me.

"And in this case we were quite concerned the seeds will not produce blue strawberries and we removed them on that basis."

Dr Andy Allan of Plant and Food Research said he knows from his science that blue strawberries are pretty unlikely.

"In strawberries and apples and pears and peaches, they all belong to this large family that can make anticinons which can make reds and oranges. But in that family there's no gene that creates delphinonon, which is blue," Dr Allan said. 

Mr Manson stopped answering Seven Sharp's calls and texted to pull out of the story, saying: "Blue strawberries do exist, I've been growing them for several years. However, I do not wish to be placed in a defensive position over such a trivial matter."

The Ministry for Primary Industries started an investigation, contacting Mr Manson, who now says he has destroyed the seeds. 

MPI is now following the supply chain to resolve the mystery of the blue strawberry once and for all.

Seven Sharp reporter Arrun Soma takes a look.
Dunedin and Otago

An Otago man is hoping to use a simulator to educate tourists how to drive on New Zealand roads.

Rally driver Rhys Gardner rolled out the technology in Queenstown on Wednesday.

"Essentially this is the chance to practice on a New Zealand road before you turn the keys, through that we can identify any risk factors or something that's different about the type of driving they'd experience at home," Mr Gardner said.

While many tourists have to adjust to driving on the other side of the road, there's also Kiwi style obstacles such as sheep that show up on the simulator.

Overseas drivers were involved in 24 fatal crashes last year in New Zealand.

Mr Gardner hopes his simulators will help to bring that number down, with plans to roll them out to rental companies over the coming months.

Each year the number of foreign drivers on our roads increases.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has returned to her duties today, after being on maternity leave.

It comes as Winston Peters finished as Acting Prime Minister upon leaving for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers summit in Singapore last night.

Mr Peters said Ms Ardern would be based in Auckland today and Friday before heading to Wellington this weekend to settle her family into Premier House.

He said the Prime Minister would then be based in Wellington for the following two weeks while Parliament sat with some day trips away.

On the weekend Ms Ardern posted a live Facebook stream to give an update on her and her baby.

The National leader's appearance at the National Party annual conference yesterday was shortly followed by Jacinda Ardern's Facebook video update.

"We're all doing really, really well still. We have absolutely no routine to speak of, and I can hear now a chorus of parents laughing at the suggestion that you would ever have a routine with a five-week-old baby, but we're doing really well nonetheless," she said

The new-born was on her best behaviour while her parents expressed their gratitude for the messages of support.

Ms Ardern has been on maternity leave for six weeks following the birth of her daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford in June.

The Acting PM told TVNZ 1's Q+A that he will be leaving the country on Thursday to meet the US Secretary of State.
