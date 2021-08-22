Bloomfield urges Kiwis to stay home or risk a NSW-like outbreak

Anyone awaiting Covid-19 test results shouldn't be out and about in public or risk New Zealand's Covid-19 outbreak reaching a scale that mirrors the likes of New South Wales, Dr Ashley Bloomfield warns.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Director-General of Health received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Wellington today, noting it was "really nice" to have reached that point in the roll-out.

He told media that people who have been at locations of interest, are considered a close contact or have symptoms shouldn't be heading out of their homes even if they are deemed an essential worker.

It comes after 1 NEWS learned Saturday that some health professionals are being encouraged to continue to work even when they should be isolating due to severe workforce shortages.

"Anyone who has got symptoms, or who has been at a location of interest, or who has had a test, should not be popping anywhere.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Either the supermarket or the pharmacy or to go and have a vaccination if they are in any of those groups."

Bloomfield said that while in Alert Level 4, the country should eventually see a drop off in the number of locations of interest as people remain at home.

However, controlling the outbreak is largely dependent on Kiwis following the rules with the likes of New South Wales still struggling with hundreds of new community cases of Delta each day.

"Just wait until they have had that test and just stay at home and not go out and about, Bloomfield said.