Bloomfield slams use of Ivermectin as Covid-19 cure

The Director-General of Health has shot down claims that anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin can be used to treat Covid-19.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: Getty

Dr Ashley Bloomfield acknowledged he receives "dozens of emails a day" promoting it's value as a supposed miracle cure for the virus.

Ivermectin is known for treating head lice on humans as well as worms in live stock, but it grew in popularity at the start of the pandemic when some claimed it could prevent and/or reduce Covid symptoms.

Bloomfield said that although there is evidence some other medications can reduce Covid-19 symptoms, Ivermectin was not one of them.

"One thing I can categorically say about Covid treatment now, is that Ivermectin is not a safe treatment for Covid-19.

"I'd certainly encourage people strongly not to take Ivermectin; either as a preventative or for treatment of any symptoms that could be Covid related."

The drug grew in popularity in the United States, with the likes of podcaster heavyweight Joe Rogan stating he was taking the drug after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month.

Ivermectin has also been adopted widely in countries such as India and Brazil.

It's not the first time that other drugs have been suggested as cures for Covid-19, such as anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine that was promoted by former US President Donald Trump.